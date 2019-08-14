Robert Millner Acquires 10,000 Shares of Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Stock

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) insider Robert Millner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.83 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,280.00 ($34,241.13).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Millner bought 420,000 shares of Milton stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.83 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,027,340.00 ($1,437,829.79).

ASX:MLT traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$4.67 ($3.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,258 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.78. Milton Co. Limited has a 52-week low of A$4.24 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of A$4.86 ($3.45).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Milton’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

About Milton

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

