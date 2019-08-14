Robert A. Nerbonne Buys 455 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 598,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,966. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 371,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.