Robecosam AG Sells 552 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.07% of Lindsay worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lindsay by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,609,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.65. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Lindsay had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

