Robecosam AG Sells 310 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.57.

RE traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $201.09 and a 12-month high of $260.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

