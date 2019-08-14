Robecosam AG Purchases 150 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in PVH were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PVH by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

NYSE PVH traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. 61,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,291. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $157.20. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

