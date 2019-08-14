Robecosam AG Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,471. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.