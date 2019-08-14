RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 80.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RLI by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of RLI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $122,679.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.77. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $93.55.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

