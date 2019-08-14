River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,943. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The firm has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

