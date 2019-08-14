Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 336,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,333. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

In related news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,616.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,828.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $300,850.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 463,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 429,848 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 332,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

