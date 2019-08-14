Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.37

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Ricoh had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

