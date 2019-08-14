Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,854 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of EPAM Systems worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $2,491,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,662,093.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,189 shares of company stock valued at $58,783,622. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.25. 5,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.46. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 19.49%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.