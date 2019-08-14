Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. CEVA comprises about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 5.81% of CEVA worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 70.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $203,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 3,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,287. The stock has a market cap of $668.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. CEVA’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.