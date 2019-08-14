Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,716 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 196.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 469,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,000. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,334. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

