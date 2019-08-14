Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 4,992 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 19,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.