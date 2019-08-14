Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 38,483 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTC traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.21. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $26,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark N. Wegman sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $476,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,466.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,178. Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

