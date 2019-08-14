RevolutionVR (RVR) Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. RevolutionVR has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $22,848.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00781890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000551 BTC.

RevolutionVR Profile

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

