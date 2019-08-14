Reviewing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Camden National (OTCMKTS:CAC)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.50 million 2.74 $7.11 million N/A N/A Camden National $189.55 million 3.39 $53.07 million $3.39 12.29

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.81% N/A N/A Camden National 27.38% 12.77% 1.29%

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harleysville Financial and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Camden National beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

