Reston Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after buying an additional 90,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,463,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,870,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,660,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

XOM opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.