Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of REZI opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $397,422. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,194,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

