Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

7/26/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

7/25/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences has reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results. The company has been seeing strong TAVR sales globally. In the second quarter, it registered strong sales within Critical Care division, boosted by a surge in HemoSphere sales. With the full-market launch, the HemoSphere all-in-one monitoring platform has started to act as a major growth driver in 2019. The company is also upbeat about getting strong synergy benefit from the CASMED acquisition. Also, management looks forward to the CMS’ final update on national coverage determination related to TAVR programs. Overall, in the past three months, Edwards outperformed its industry. Meanwhile, persistent supply constraints dented Cardioband system sales. This apart, tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issue pose concerns.”

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $221.00 to $226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences has been seeing strong transcatheter valve sales in the domestic and overseas markets. In the first quarter, it registered strong sales within Critical Care division, boosted by a surge in HemoSphere sales. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences awaits the full-market launch of the HemoSphere platform with FloTrac System and Acumen Hypotension Predictive Index. It is upbeat about the CASMED acquisition, expected to strengthen its position in smart monitoring technologies within the critical care platform. Further, we are pleased with Edwards Lifesciences’ receipt of the CE Mark for PASCAL. Overall, in the past three months, Edwards outperformed its industry. Meanwhile, persistent supply constraints dented Cardioband system sales. This apart, tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issue pose concerns.”

Shares of EW traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,664. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $3,684,914.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,332. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

