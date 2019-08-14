Request Network (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Request Network has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, WazirX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.01399376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00097789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request Network is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Liqui, WazirX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bitbns, Koinex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, GOPAX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

