Repme (RPM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,366.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Repme token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and STEX. Repme has a market cap of $148,517.00 and approximately $1,366.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Repme has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00271788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.01386139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00096704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Repme Token Profile

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio . Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official website is repme.io

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

