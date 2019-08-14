RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.72

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 115450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

