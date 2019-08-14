Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 240,782 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Regions Financial worth $29,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,519,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 197.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

