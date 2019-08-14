Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 101.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RF traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 509,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Macquarie downgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

