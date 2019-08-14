Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. 770,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

