Red Pulse Phoenix Price Up 84.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $9.14 million and $2.48 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

