Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,351.78

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,351.78 and traded as high as $6,209.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $6,124.00, with a volume of 699,666 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,153.89 ($93.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,348.62. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.