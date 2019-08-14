RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) Increases Dividend to GBX 255 Per Share

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 52.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from RDL Realisation’s previous dividend of $17.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RDL opened at GBX 538.13 ($7.03) on Wednesday. RDL Realisation has a 12 month low of GBX 6.17 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 463.21.

About RDL Realisation

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

