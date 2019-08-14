Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for YPF (NYSE:YPF)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded YPF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:YPF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. YPF has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YPF by 213.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YPF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in YPF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in YPF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,380,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in YPF by 5,941.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 622,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

