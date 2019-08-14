Raymond James Analysts Give Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) a C$17.50 Price Target

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) received a C$17.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

TSE INE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.96. 156,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.90. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,700.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

