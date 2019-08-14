Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Morningstar.com reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.65%.
NASDAQ METC opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Several analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. TheStreet lowered Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.
Recommended Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.