R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

R C M Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

