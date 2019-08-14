Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) PT Set at $2.00 by Barclays

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.
QES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Quintana Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.69. Quintana Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87.
Quintana Energy Services Company Profile
Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.
