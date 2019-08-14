Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) PT Set at $2.00 by Barclays

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

QES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Quintana Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.69. Quintana Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

