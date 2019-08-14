QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.87% of QTS Realty Trust worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $331,712.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.