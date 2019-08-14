Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.86. Qantas Airways shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 4,520,323 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$5.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (ASX:QAN)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

