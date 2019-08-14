Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Increased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

MUR stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.94. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 247.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

