Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

