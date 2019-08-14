Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Raised by First Analysis

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) – Research analysts at First Analysis raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). First Analysis also issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

SFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $244.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth $2,212,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 402,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 156,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 600,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

