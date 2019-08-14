Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$30.50 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

Shares of NPI opened at C$25.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 121,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.52, for a total transaction of C$3,102,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,809,946.43.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

