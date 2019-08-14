Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Puxin had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 89.64%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter. Puxin updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Puxin stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,213. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEW. DA Davidson raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Puxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.43 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puxin stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of Puxin at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

