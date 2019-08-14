Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 89.64%. Puxin updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE NEW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04. Puxin has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.
NEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.43 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Puxin Company Profile
Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.
