Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 89.64%. Puxin updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04. Puxin has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.43 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Puxin stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,600 shares during the quarter. Puxin makes up 1.6% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned approximately 2.96% of Puxin worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

