PutinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $186,857.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $186,857.00 and $73.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00145906 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003931 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004136 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 800,521,182 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.