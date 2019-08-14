PureCircle (LON:PURE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $252.50. PureCircle shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 10,560 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCircle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of PureCircle in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.87. The company has a market capitalization of $479.58 million and a P/E ratio of -48.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

