Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,414. The company has a market cap of $423.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.73. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.11%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $146,360. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,719,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 384,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

