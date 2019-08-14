Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 63,876 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,876 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.49% of Freshpet worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 110,208.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 298,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -271.67 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 18,393 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $887,462.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $2,652,220.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

