Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $20.06 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $68,927.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $163.68.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

