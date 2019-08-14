Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.40% of Generac worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,846,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,478,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,632,000 after buying an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 421,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 59,102 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Generac stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. 15,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.