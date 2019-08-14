Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 12,787 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.29% of HubSpot worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $198.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.95.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.27. 134,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.71. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $196.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total transaction of $5,286,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,498,433 shares in the company, valued at $273,164,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,187 shares of company stock worth $23,759,382. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

