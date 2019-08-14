Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 76,310 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chegg were worth $26,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,834.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 870.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $8,964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $794,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,694 shares of company stock worth $45,378,286. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 36,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,543. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.78, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.